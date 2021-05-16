LSV Asset Management Lowers Stake in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,839 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,563 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Timberland Bancorp were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSBK. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 262,517 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 295.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,567 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 108,411 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,141 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSBK stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.35. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $30.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.17.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 33.35%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Sand sold 3,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $106,393.50. Also, CFO Dean J. Brydon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $142,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,903 shares of company stock valued at $693,221. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

