Comerica Bank Has $3.27 Million Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,427 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in FOX by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,063,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,543,000 after acquiring an additional 558,941 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in FOX by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 12,012,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,809,000 after acquiring an additional 191,263 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $132,311,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FOX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,484,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,469,000 after acquiring an additional 15,178 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $37.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $23.93 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.12.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

