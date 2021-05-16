Chong Kong Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of United Overseas Australia Limited (ASX:UOS) Stock

United Overseas Australia Limited (ASX:UOS) insider Chong Kong purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.73 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of A$725,000.00 ($517,857.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.02.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. United Overseas Australia’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

United Overseas Australia Company Profile

United Overseas Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and resale of land and buildings in Malaysia. The company operates through three segments: Investment, Land development and Resale, and Others. The Investment segment is involved in the holding of various investment properties.

