Chong Kong Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of United Overseas Australia Limited (ASX:UOS) Stock

United Overseas Australia Limited (ASX:UOS) insider Chong Kong purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.73 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of A$725,000.00 ($517,857.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.02.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. United Overseas Australia’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

United Overseas Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and resale of land and buildings in Malaysia. The company operates through three segments: Investment, Land development and Resale, and Others. The Investment segment is involved in the holding of various investment properties.

