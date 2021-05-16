Susan Vobejda Sells 1,234 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.74, for a total value of $630,253.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,650 shares in the company, valued at $12,589,741. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Susan Vobejda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $2,966,400.00.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $517.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $675.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $769.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.00 and a 12-month high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk shares are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 16th.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $1.07. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson upgraded The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $751.52.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

