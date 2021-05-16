Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PRCH. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH opened at $14.98 on Friday. Porch Group has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $24.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.98.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $1,418,408.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $3,131,446.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,175.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,705,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,568,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,328,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth about $714,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth about $20,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

