Viva Biotech (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Viva Biotech (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS VBIZF opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85. Viva Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.80.
About Viva Biotech
