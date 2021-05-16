Viva Biotech (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Viva Biotech (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS VBIZF opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85. Viva Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.80.

About Viva Biotech

Viva Biotech Holdings provides structure-based drug discovery services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers worldwide. The company develops structure based drug discovery, fragment based drug discovery, affinity selection mass spectrometry screening, and membrane protein targeted drug discovery platforms.

