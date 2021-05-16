Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $2.75 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $2.50. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 57.14% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Wireless Telecom Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WTT opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.79. Wireless Telecom Group has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $3.06.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Wireless Telecom Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,122,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 67,804 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

