Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

VRRM has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verra Mobility currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Verra Mobility stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.39. Verra Mobility has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $15.38.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.15 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verra Mobility will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,647.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,219 shares in the company, valued at $348,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Verra Mobility by 33.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 21,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,012,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 22.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 143,436 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter worth $268,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

