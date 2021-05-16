Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 7,578 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 615,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,578 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $18,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 105.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth $2,251,000. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 21,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAAS opened at $30.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.85 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.95.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

