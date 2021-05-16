Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $19.35 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 553,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,994 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of FOX worth $19,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOX. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. 24.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $36.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average is $32.08. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.