Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Position Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 13.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 170,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,786 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $15,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $97.08 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.20.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.