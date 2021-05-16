Brokerages Anticipate Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to Announce $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will report earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.95. Autodesk reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $8.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Autodesk.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.23.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,432 shares of the software company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $277.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.71. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $175.44 and a 1-year high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $61.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autodesk (ADSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.