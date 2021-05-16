$18.94 Million in Sales Expected for Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) will announce $18.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.82 million to $19.01 million. Veritone posted sales of $13.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year sales of $80.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.55 million to $81.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $100.59 million, with estimates ranging from $97.67 million to $102.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 122.72% and a negative net margin of 94.44%.

VERI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

Shares of Veritone stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $599.10 million, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 3.55. Veritone has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $50.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veritone during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veritone during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 28.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

