Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys New Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 82,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Bill.com by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $273,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $273,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total value of $1,831,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,796,189.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,493 shares of company stock worth $23,738,878 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BILL opened at $140.43 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.21.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.33.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

