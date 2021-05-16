Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Raised to C$31.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

KEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Keyera from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Keyera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on shares of Keyera to C$29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.65.

KEY opened at C$30.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.77 billion and a PE ratio of 108.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.62. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$18.04 and a 1 year high of C$30.85.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$804.79 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 680.85%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

