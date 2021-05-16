Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Raised to C$33.00 at Raymond James

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KEY. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Keyera from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB lifted their target price on Keyera from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Keyera to C$29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Keyera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$30.65.

KEY opened at C$30.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30. The firm has a market cap of C$6.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.65. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$18.04 and a 52 week high of C$30.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.62.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$804.79 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is 680.85%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

