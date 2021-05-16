Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) PT Lowered to C$27.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group to C$27.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MFC has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial to C$31.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.86.

TSE MFC opened at C$26.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.27. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of C$15.64 and a 1 year high of C$27.68.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$17.87 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 3.4499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.95%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$1,414,193.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$104,134.53. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$345,413.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$190,643.61.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

