BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 58.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 54.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $400,751.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on VOYA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.73.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $68.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.87 and a 200 day moving average of $60.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

