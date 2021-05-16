AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Masonite International by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $292,606.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $983,028.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Chuang acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,246,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOOR opened at $124.01 on Friday. Masonite International Co. has a 1-year low of $55.81 and a 1-year high of $132.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.27 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $646.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. Masonite International’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOOR. Robert W. Baird raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Northcoast Research raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Masonite International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

