Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Holdings Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,811 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.22% of Apollo Global Management worth $23,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after buying an additional 186,658 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $57.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $58.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.25.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 88.56%.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 501,032 shares of company stock worth $25,792,528. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.07.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

