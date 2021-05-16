BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 736 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth $118,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VER. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

NYSE:VER opened at $45.07 on Friday. VEREIT, Inc. has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $49.77. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. VEREIT’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.31%.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

