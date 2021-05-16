BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,428 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,142 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,948 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COG opened at $17.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.86 million. On average, analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

In related news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

