Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Stock Holdings Lowered by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Univar Solutions worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Univar Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,669,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,862,000 after buying an additional 85,788 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Univar Solutions by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,958,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,290,000 after buying an additional 135,078 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Univar Solutions by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,876,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,702,000 after buying an additional 1,049,293 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Univar Solutions by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,754,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,391,000 after buying an additional 1,762,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Univar Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,358,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,848,000 after buying an additional 13,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

UNVR stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $26.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 145.29, a P/E/G ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.24.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNVR shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Univar Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 5,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,757.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $561,032.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,286,564.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

