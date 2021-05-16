AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,118 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 175,202 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 48,286 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 286,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 60,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 11,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

CLNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colony Credit Real Estate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of CLNC stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $9.54.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 232.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Colony Credit Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -111.11%.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

