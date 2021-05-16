Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JACK. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.19.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $118.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.69. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Jack in the Box by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,806,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $308,124,000 after acquiring an additional 42,366 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,654,000 after acquiring an additional 128,358 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 999,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,753,000 after acquiring an additional 49,072 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 745,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 177.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,648,000 after purchasing an additional 382,408 shares during the period.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

