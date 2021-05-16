One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 91 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,729 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.9% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,575 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,281,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,480 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $127.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.05 and a 1 year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

