BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 888 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 20,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.58.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $49.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.10.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.