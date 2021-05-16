Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 970 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 358,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.0% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $43,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 48,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 33,423 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners lifted its position in shares of Apple by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 11,125 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Rose Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $2,739,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $127.45 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.05 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.55.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

