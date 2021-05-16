Argent Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Argent Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,123 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,360 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.4% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $127.45 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.05 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.20 and a 200-day moving average of $126.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

