BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 279 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,341 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 19,999 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lear by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,911,000 after acquiring an additional 21,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,832,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 15,913 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.46.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock worth $6,042,114 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEA opened at $186.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 105.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $92.99 and a 1-year high of $196.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.02.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

