Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 1,622 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,553 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.6% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 38,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 31.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 762,714 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,166,000 after acquiring an additional 181,090 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Apple by 8.4% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 37,555 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Apple by 12.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 186,126 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,735,000 after buying an additional 20,944 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $127.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.05 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

