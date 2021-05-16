BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 30,740 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,124 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of MBT opened at $8.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $9.81.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 10.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

