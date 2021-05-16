Raymond James Boosts Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Price Target to C$57.00

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$49.00 to C$57.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 4.41% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pollard Banknote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

TSE PBL opened at C$54.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$55.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.79. Pollard Banknote has a one year low of C$14.93 and a one year high of C$67.00.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$103.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$111.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Pollard Banknote will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 5,200 shares of Pollard Banknote stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total value of C$275,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$55,650.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

