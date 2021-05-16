National Bankshares Increases Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target to C$4.50

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its target price boosted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential downside of 0.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$5.25 price target on shares of Slate Office REIT in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of TSE SOT.UN opened at C$4.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$306.30 million and a PE ratio of 22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.23, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Slate Office REIT has a 1-year low of C$3.40 and a 1-year high of C$4.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.24.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

