Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Cut to C$38.00

Posted by on May 16th, 2021


Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.25% from the company’s current price.

QBR.B has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Quebecor in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Quebecor to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.29.

Shares of QBR.B stock opened at C$33.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of C$5.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.97. Quebecor has a 1-year low of C$27.95 and a 1-year high of C$36.26.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Analyst Recommendations for Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B)

