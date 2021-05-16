Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Cut to C$38.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.25% from the company’s current price.

QBR.B has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Quebecor in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Quebecor to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.29.

Shares of QBR.B stock opened at C$33.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of C$5.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.97. Quebecor has a 1-year low of C$27.95 and a 1-year high of C$36.26.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

