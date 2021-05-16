Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.69

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.69 and last traded at $22.61, with a volume of 67741 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seven & i from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.88.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter. Seven & i had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Seven & i Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others.

