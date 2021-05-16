Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ABNB. HSBC increased their target price on Airbnb from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Airbnb from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist raised their target price on Airbnb from $154.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.03.

ABNB stock opened at $141.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.58. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $755,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Airbnb by 118.6% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 109,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,542,000 after acquiring an additional 59,301 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $3,291,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $319,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

