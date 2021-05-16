Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agenus Inc., formerly known as Antigenics Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapeutics for the treatment of life threatening and chronic medical conditions. Immunotherapeutics are drugs that work by modulating the immune system to fight diseases. The Company’s product line includes Oncophage vaccine, a patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine. The Company is also developing Prophage, patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine; QS-21, vaccine adjuvant; and HerpV, a polyvalent off-the-shelf therapeutic heat shock protein-based vaccine for treatment of genital herpes which are all in the clinical testing stages. Agenus Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a report on Friday, January 15th.

NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $718.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agenus will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Agenus by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Agenus by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Agenus by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 656,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 286,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Agenus by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

