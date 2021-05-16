Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.57

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.57 and last traded at $17.57, with a volume of 91596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ISNPY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intesa Sanpaolo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

