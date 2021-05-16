Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Down 2.4%

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)’s share price fell 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.82 and last traded at $46.83. 1,542 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 342,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MORF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.02 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.46.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Morphic news, Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 7,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $260,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,565,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,563,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 385,681 shares of company stock worth $22,197,010. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the first quarter worth about $329,000. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 41.2% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 68,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the first quarter worth about $5,667,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the first quarter worth about $652,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the first quarter worth about $663,000. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

