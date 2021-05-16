Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys Shares of 800 FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSBW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 369,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,260,000 after purchasing an additional 57,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,923,000 after purchasing an additional 28,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 423.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSBW stock opened at $70.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $73.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.27.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.91. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Equities analysts forecast that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.01%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSBW. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of FS Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other news, CEO Joseph C. Adams sold 19,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $1,322,215.20. Also, Director Mark Tueffers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,120 shares in the company, valued at $75,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

