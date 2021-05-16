PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Trading 10.2% Higher

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)’s share price shot up 10.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.99 and last traded at $31.99. 2,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 162,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.10.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). On average, analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Winston Kung sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $151,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,100 shares in the company, valued at $205,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 34,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,273,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,368 shares of company stock valued at $10,560,809 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 1,182.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 30,445 shares during the period. BP PLC purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,226,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $1,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

