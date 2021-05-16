Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes $51,000 Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 230,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 69,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 20,006 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 43,528 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $245,000.

Shares of FPEI stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.28.

