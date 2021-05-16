Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 270 Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Qorvo by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Qorvo by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $171.01 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.31 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.54.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.70.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.