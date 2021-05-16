Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Sells $1,311,060.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.51, for a total transaction of $1,311,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,106 shares in the company, valued at $182,041,992.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.72, for a total transaction of $1,264,320.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, D James Bidzos sold 12,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total transaction of $2,444,280.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total transaction of $1,202,640.00.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $220.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.72. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $224.96.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 192,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,204,000 after acquiring an additional 19,610 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 6.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in VeriSign by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,413,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,074,000 after buying an additional 1,087,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in VeriSign by 3.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRSN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

