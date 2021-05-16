David E. Shaw Sells 25,000 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $1,508,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of SDGR opened at $61.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.44. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.27 and a 52-week high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. Schrödinger’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 126,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 11,885 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 208,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after buying an additional 23,381 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 83,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after buying an additional 31,647 shares during the period. 41.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SDGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.80.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

