1,052 Shares in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IR stock opened at $48.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of -131.19 and a beta of 1.53. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $52.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

