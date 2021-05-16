Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New $57,000 Investment in ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $598,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of BATS:IZRL opened at $29.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.93.

