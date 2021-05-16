Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 87.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,837 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.01. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.72 and a 1-year high of $60.20.

