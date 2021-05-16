Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $66,000 in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,699,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,508,000 after buying an additional 748,232 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,896.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 532,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,294,000 after buying an additional 527,610 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 658.6% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 378,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,061,000 after buying an additional 328,782 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 424.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 289,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,824,000 after buying an additional 234,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 113.1% during the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 371,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,151,000 after purchasing an additional 197,184 shares during the period.

Shares of VT stock opened at $101.29 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $67.36 and a 1 year high of $102.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.54.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

